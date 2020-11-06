Log in
GOLD

GOLD
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/06/2020 | 02:31am EST
Friday, November 6 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 287,809 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20        -       -       -  395.64  394.94    .70         0         0 
Dec-20   406.04  410.68  405.52  407.94  402.68   5.26   188,202   127,093 
Jan-21   407.86  411.80  406.80  409.00  404.22   4.78     1,331     2,598 
Feb-21   409.00  412.92  407.74  409.94  405.10   4.84    60,234    42,641 
Apr-21   410.42  414.92  409.84  411.94  407.30   4.64    22,501    22,876 
Jun-21   411.88  416.96  411.84  413.90  409.38   4.52    13,491    35,166 
Aug-21   414.58  418.78  413.80  416.16  410.76   5.40     2,028    14,934 
Oct-21   415.50  419.98  415.34  417.96  412.00   5.96        22        61 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0230ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.05% 1946.72 Delayed Quote.26.16%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 6.61697 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
