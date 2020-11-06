China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, November 6 2020 Gold Turnover: 287,809 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 - - - 395.64 394.94 .70 0 0 Dec-20 406.04 410.68 405.52 407.94 402.68 5.26 188,202 127,093 Jan-21 407.86 411.80 406.80 409.00 404.22 4.78 1,331 2,598 Feb-21 409.00 412.92 407.74 409.94 405.10 4.84 60,234 42,641 Apr-21 410.42 414.92 409.84 411.94 407.30 4.64 22,501 22,876 Jun-21 411.88 416.96 411.84 413.90 409.38 4.52 13,491 35,166 Aug-21 414.58 418.78 413.80 416.16 410.76 5.40 2,028 14,934 Oct-21 415.50 419.98 415.34 417.96 412.00 5.96 22 61 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0230ET