China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, November 12 2020 Gold Turnover: 230,867 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 - - - 395.64 395.64 .00 0 0 Dec-20 394.64 395.62 392.00 393.98 395.22 -1.24 133,699 101,791 Jan-21 396.60 396.68 391.40 395.24 396.52 -1.28 2,516 3,288 Feb-21 396.64 397.52 394.08 396.02 397.32 -1.30 59,226 43,350 Apr-21 398.44 399.68 396.22 398.14 399.48 -1.34 21,257 29,023 Jun-21 400.58 401.84 398.28 400.28 401.50 -1.22 11,771 45,705 Aug-21 402.92 403.66 400.32 402.26 403.46 -1.20 2,392 14,187 Oct-21 404.36 404.68 402.80 403.94 405.34 -1.40 6 74 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

