China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, November 12 2020
Gold
Turnover: 230,867 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-20 - - - 395.64 395.64 .00 0 0
Dec-20 394.64 395.62 392.00 393.98 395.22 -1.24 133,699 101,791
Jan-21 396.60 396.68 391.40 395.24 396.52 -1.28 2,516 3,288
Feb-21 396.64 397.52 394.08 396.02 397.32 -1.30 59,226 43,350
Apr-21 398.44 399.68 396.22 398.14 399.48 -1.34 21,257 29,023
Jun-21 400.58 401.84 398.28 400.28 401.50 -1.22 11,771 45,705
Aug-21 402.92 403.66 400.32 402.26 403.46 -1.20 2,392 14,187
Oct-21 404.36 404.68 402.80 403.94 405.34 -1.40 6 74
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.
