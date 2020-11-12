Log in
GOLD

GOLD
Summary 
Summary

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/12/2020 | 02:31am EST
Thursday, November 12 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 230,867 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20        -       -       -  395.64  395.64    .00         0         0 
Dec-20   394.64  395.62  392.00  393.98  395.22  -1.24   133,699   101,791 
Jan-21   396.60  396.68  391.40  395.24  396.52  -1.28     2,516     3,288 
Feb-21   396.64  397.52  394.08  396.02  397.32  -1.30    59,226    43,350 
Apr-21   398.44  399.68  396.22  398.14  399.48  -1.34    21,257    29,023 
Jun-21   400.58  401.84  398.28  400.28  401.50  -1.22    11,771    45,705 
Aug-21   402.92  403.66  400.32  402.26  403.46  -1.20     2,392    14,187 
Oct-21   404.36  404.68  402.80  403.94  405.34  -1.40         6        74 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0230ET

