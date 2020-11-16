China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, November 16 2020 Gold Turnover: 182,767 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Nov-20 - - - 395.64 395.64 .00 0 0 Dec-20 397.50 399.76 396.22 398.20 396.24 1.96 105,185 89,414 Jan-21 397.94 400.86 396.76 399.44 397.38 2.06 2,712 3,572 Feb-21 399.52 401.50 398.04 399.88 398.22 1.66 45,204 44,394 Apr-21 401.04 403.58 400.18 402.08 400.22 1.86 17,062 30,872 Jun-21 404.00 405.56 402.24 403.86 402.20 1.66 11,003 47,645 Aug-21 406.00 407.56 404.14 405.92 404.08 1.84 1,596 13,837 Oct-21 407.54 408.78 407.22 408.20 406.42 1.78 5 72 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

