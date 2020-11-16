Log in
GOLD

11/16 02:54:32 am
1892.041 USD   +0.08%
Gold miner Endeavour acquires Teranga, aims for FTSE 100 listing
Gold miner Endeavour agrees to acquire Teranga
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/16/2020 | 02:31am EST
Monday, November 16 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 182,767 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Nov-20        -       -       -  395.64  395.64    .00         0         0 
Dec-20   397.50  399.76  396.22  398.20  396.24   1.96   105,185    89,414 
Jan-21   397.94  400.86  396.76  399.44  397.38   2.06     2,712     3,572 
Feb-21   399.52  401.50  398.04  399.88  398.22   1.66    45,204    44,394 
Apr-21   401.04  403.58  400.18  402.08  400.22   1.86    17,062    30,872 
Jun-21   404.00  405.56  402.24  403.86  402.20   1.66    11,003    47,645 
Aug-21   406.00  407.56  404.14  405.92  404.08   1.84     1,596    13,837 
Oct-21   407.54  408.78  407.22  408.20  406.42   1.78         5        72 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 0230ET

