GOLD
11/25 02:31:38 am
1806.1 USD   -0.18%
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/25/2020 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, November 25 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 239,884 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Dec-20   380.04  380.74  378.00  379.44  386.48  -7.04    94,687    33,091 
Jan-21   381.80  381.80  379.02  380.62  386.64  -6.02     4,459       625 
Feb-21   381.84  382.24  379.62  381.00  387.66  -6.66    81,882    59,014 
Apr-21   384.42  384.42  381.50  382.78  389.38  -6.60    12,834    35,108 
Jun-21   385.98  385.98  383.06  384.52  391.10  -6.58    41,600    92,003 
Aug-21   387.00  387.72  385.18  386.44  394.20  -7.76     4,368    11,457 
Oct-21   388.60  389.34  387.10  388.10  395.26  -7.16        26        82 
Dec-21   390.58  390.58  388.26  389.58  393.88  -4.30        28        46 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 0230ET

