China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, November 25 2020 Gold Turnover: 239,884 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Dec-20 380.04 380.74 378.00 379.44 386.48 -7.04 94,687 33,091 Jan-21 381.80 381.80 379.02 380.62 386.64 -6.02 4,459 625 Feb-21 381.84 382.24 379.62 381.00 387.66 -6.66 81,882 59,014 Apr-21 384.42 384.42 381.50 382.78 389.38 -6.60 12,834 35,108 Jun-21 385.98 385.98 383.06 384.52 391.10 -6.58 41,600 92,003 Aug-21 387.00 387.72 385.18 386.44 394.20 -7.76 4,368 11,457 Oct-21 388.60 389.34 387.10 388.10 395.26 -7.16 26 82 Dec-21 390.58 390.58 388.26 389.58 393.88 -4.30 28 46 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

