China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, November 30 2020 Gold Turnover: 327,678 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Dec-20 380.04 380.04 367.86 373.60 380.32 -6.72 30,806 6,619 Jan-21 379.62 379.76 368.12 373.64 380.20 -6.56 1,372 492 Feb-21 380.28 380.78 368.28 373.48 380.80 -7.32 197,649 69,429 Apr-21 382.08 382.22 370.36 374.48 382.58 -8.10 22,064 34,085 Jun-21 384.08 384.08 371.94 376.62 384.26 -7.64 68,413 105,409 Aug-21 385.42 385.60 373.82 377.88 386.10 -8.22 7,308 11,984 Oct-21 383.52 383.92 377.46 380.90 388.54 -7.64 32 99 Dec-21 387.82 387.82 378.28 382.34 389.92 -7.58 34 48 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

