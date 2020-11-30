Log in
GOLD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/30 02:54:17 am
1782.438 USD   -0.24%
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:30aVaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years
RE
11/29Spot gold falls over 1% to $1,764.29/oz
RE
News 
All News

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

11/30/2020 | 02:31am EST
Monday, November 30 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 327,678 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Dec-20   380.04  380.04  367.86  373.60  380.32  -6.72    30,806     6,619 
Jan-21   379.62  379.76  368.12  373.64  380.20  -6.56     1,372       492 
Feb-21   380.28  380.78  368.28  373.48  380.80  -7.32   197,649    69,429 
Apr-21   382.08  382.22  370.36  374.48  382.58  -8.10    22,064    34,085 
Jun-21   384.08  384.08  371.94  376.62  384.26  -7.64    68,413   105,409 
Aug-21   385.42  385.60  373.82  377.88  386.10  -8.22     7,308    11,984 
Oct-21   383.52  383.92  377.46  380.90  388.54  -7.64        32        99 
Dec-21   387.82  387.82  378.28  382.34  389.92  -7.58        34        48 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-20 0230ET

