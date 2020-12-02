Log in
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

12/02/2020 | 07:31am GMT
Wednesday, December 2 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 221,599 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Dec-20   376.08  377.96  375.08  376.84  371.62   5.22     2,991     2,889 
Jan-21   377.14  380.18  377.14  378.86  371.70   7.16       914       420 
Feb-21   378.20  380.36  377.46  378.92  372.28   6.64   137,644    63,111 
Apr-21   380.78  381.96  379.12  380.56  374.06   6.50    22,255    32,514 
Jun-21   381.14  383.92  381.02  382.34  375.74   6.60    53,807   102,064 
Aug-21   383.26  385.32  382.68  384.04  377.12   6.92     3,951    12,529 
Oct-21   385.46  387.00  384.82  385.66  377.90   7.76        20        98 
Dec-21   387.32  388.96  386.96  387.78  380.68   7.10        17        54 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 0230ET

