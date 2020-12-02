China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, December 2 2020 Gold Turnover: 221,599 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Dec-20 376.08 377.96 375.08 376.84 371.62 5.22 2,991 2,889 Jan-21 377.14 380.18 377.14 378.86 371.70 7.16 914 420 Feb-21 378.20 380.36 377.46 378.92 372.28 6.64 137,644 63,111 Apr-21 380.78 381.96 379.12 380.56 374.06 6.50 22,255 32,514 Jun-21 381.14 383.92 381.02 382.34 375.74 6.60 53,807 102,064 Aug-21 383.26 385.32 382.68 384.04 377.12 6.92 3,951 12,529 Oct-21 385.46 387.00 384.82 385.66 377.90 7.76 20 98 Dec-21 387.32 388.96 386.96 387.78 380.68 7.10 17 54 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 0230ET