GOLD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

12/21/2020 | 02:31am EST
Monday, December 21 2020 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 229,731 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-21   392.82  398.86  390.44  394.46  392.18   2.28        45       247 
Feb-21   393.96  400.80  392.00  395.84  393.64   2.20   133,771    55,273 
Mar-21   395.12  403.14  394.28  399.88  394.96   4.92       154        33 
Apr-21   394.88  401.66  393.14  396.50  394.56   1.94    33,785    32,107 
Jun-21   397.02  403.50  394.86  399.24  396.24   3.00    56,107    93,855 
Aug-21   398.20  405.06  396.62  400.18  397.80   2.38     5,829    19,124 
Oct-21   399.88  404.38  398.86  400.36  399.50    .86         7        87 
Dec-21   401.70  408.36  400.60  405.86  401.14   4.72        33        96 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.86% 1898.89 Delayed Quote.24.01%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.16% 6.5323 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
