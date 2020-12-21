China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, December 21 2020 Gold Turnover: 229,731 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-21 392.82 398.86 390.44 394.46 392.18 2.28 45 247 Feb-21 393.96 400.80 392.00 395.84 393.64 2.20 133,771 55,273 Mar-21 395.12 403.14 394.28 399.88 394.96 4.92 154 33 Apr-21 394.88 401.66 393.14 396.50 394.56 1.94 33,785 32,107 Jun-21 397.02 403.50 394.86 399.24 396.24 3.00 56,107 93,855 Aug-21 398.20 405.06 396.62 400.18 397.80 2.38 5,829 19,124 Oct-21 399.88 404.38 398.86 400.36 399.50 .86 7 87 Dec-21 401.70 408.36 400.60 405.86 401.14 4.72 33 96 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

