China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 4 2021
Gold
Turnover: 120,572 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-21 - - - 395.80 395.80 .00 0 9
Feb-21 398.98 400.80 398.90 400.10 395.10 5.00 57,526 39,504
Mar-21 400.92 401.44 400.44 400.96 396.10 4.86 10 27
Apr-21 400.00 401.24 399.66 400.60 395.84 4.76 15,947 37,781
Jun-21 401.40 403.00 401.32 402.40 397.62 4.78 41,440 90,712
Aug-21 404.72 404.74 403.30 404.12 399.14 4.98 4,204 21,991
Oct-21 406.12 406.66 405.30 406.10 401.52 4.58 1,421 1,944
Dec-21 407.98 408.48 407.48 408.02 403.24 4.78 24 120
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.
