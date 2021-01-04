Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/04/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Monday, January 4 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 120,572 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-21        -       -       -  395.80  395.80    .00         0         9 
Feb-21   398.98  400.80  398.90  400.10  395.10   5.00    57,526    39,504 
Mar-21   400.92  401.44  400.44  400.96  396.10   4.86        10        27 
Apr-21   400.00  401.24  399.66  400.60  395.84   4.76    15,947    37,781 
Jun-21   401.40  403.00  401.32  402.40  397.62   4.78    41,440    90,712 
Aug-21   404.72  404.74  403.30  404.12  399.14   4.98     4,204    21,991 
Oct-21   406.12  406.66  405.30  406.10  401.52   4.58     1,421     1,944 
Dec-21   407.98  408.48  407.48  408.02  403.24   4.78        24       120 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-21 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.57% 1924.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.76% 6.4449 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about GOLD
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01:39aGold hits eight-week high on worries over more virus curbs
RE
01:34aMARKET CHATTER : Shandong Gold Mining Beats Rivals in Cardinal Resources Takeove..
MT
01:26aPRESS RELEASE : Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mini..
DJ
01/03NORWEST MINERALS : Unearths Gold at Bulgera Gold Project; Shares Fall 6%
MT
01/03RED RIVER RESOURCES : Intersects High-Grade Gold at Hillgrove Gold Mine; Shares ..
MT
01/03Chalice Mining Shares Rise 9% After Receipt of Approval for Exploration Activ..
MT
01/03S2 RESOURCES : Hits Further High-Grade Gold at Aarnivalkea Prospect in Finland; ..
MT
01/01Iraq evacuates oil tanker after mine found attached to hull
RE
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Gold Resource Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative S..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ