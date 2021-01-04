China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 4 2021 Gold Turnover: 120,572 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-21 - - - 395.80 395.80 .00 0 9 Feb-21 398.98 400.80 398.90 400.10 395.10 5.00 57,526 39,504 Mar-21 400.92 401.44 400.44 400.96 396.10 4.86 10 27 Apr-21 400.00 401.24 399.66 400.60 395.84 4.76 15,947 37,781 Jun-21 401.40 403.00 401.32 402.40 397.62 4.78 41,440 90,712 Aug-21 404.72 404.74 403.30 404.12 399.14 4.98 4,204 21,991 Oct-21 406.12 406.66 405.30 406.10 401.52 4.58 1,421 1,944 Dec-21 407.98 408.48 407.48 408.02 403.24 4.78 24 120 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-21 0230ET