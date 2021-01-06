Log in
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/06/2021 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, January 6 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 236,894 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-21        -       -       -  398.02  398.02    .00         0         6 
Feb-21   404.00  404.96  401.66  403.50  402.92    .58   111,744    37,436 
Mar-21   408.00  408.00  403.18  405.42  403.40   2.02        14        22 
Apr-21   404.34  405.36  402.14  403.92  403.50    .42    35,102    37,913 
Jun-21   405.70  406.94  403.66  405.44  405.02    .42    70,347    92,356 
Aug-21   407.60  408.56  405.30  406.98  406.84    .14    13,796    18,810 
Oct-21   409.92  410.18  406.98  408.64  408.56    .08     5,874     3,587 
Dec-21   411.76  411.82  409.16  410.00  410.32   -.32        17       127 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.22% 1946.698 Delayed Quote.2.30%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.43572 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
