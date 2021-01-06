China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 6 2021 Gold Turnover: 236,894 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-21 - - - 398.02 398.02 .00 0 6 Feb-21 404.00 404.96 401.66 403.50 402.92 .58 111,744 37,436 Mar-21 408.00 408.00 403.18 405.42 403.40 2.02 14 22 Apr-21 404.34 405.36 402.14 403.92 403.50 .42 35,102 37,913 Jun-21 405.70 406.94 403.66 405.44 405.02 .42 70,347 92,356 Aug-21 407.60 408.56 405.30 406.98 406.84 .14 13,796 18,810 Oct-21 409.92 410.18 406.98 408.64 408.56 .08 5,874 3,587 Dec-21 411.76 411.82 409.16 410.00 410.32 -.32 17 127 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

