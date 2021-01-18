Log in
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/18/2021 | 02:31am EST
Monday, January 18 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 225,742 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Feb-21   386.78  387.60  381.28  384.58  386.78  -2.20    46,329    18,413 
Mar-21   388.02  388.02  382.06  385.88  388.94  -3.06        91        88 
Apr-21   387.72  388.00  381.48  385.00  387.00  -2.00    27,489    27,450 
Jun-21   387.98  388.78  382.08  385.52  387.88  -2.36   131,706   114,356 
Aug-21   389.04  390.14  383.44  387.00  389.26  -2.26    12,544    12,285 
Oct-21   390.32  391.50  384.54  388.62  390.48  -1.86     7,506     8,528 
Dec-21   391.24  392.24  386.52  389.36  392.10  -2.74        77       331 
Feb-22        -       -       -  392.10  392.10    .00         0         0 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 0230ET

