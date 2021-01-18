China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 18 2021 Gold Turnover: 225,742 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Feb-21 386.78 387.60 381.28 384.58 386.78 -2.20 46,329 18,413 Mar-21 388.02 388.02 382.06 385.88 388.94 -3.06 91 88 Apr-21 387.72 388.00 381.48 385.00 387.00 -2.00 27,489 27,450 Jun-21 387.98 388.78 382.08 385.52 387.88 -2.36 131,706 114,356 Aug-21 389.04 390.14 383.44 387.00 389.26 -2.26 12,544 12,285 Oct-21 390.32 391.50 384.54 388.62 390.48 -1.86 7,506 8,528 Dec-21 391.24 392.24 386.52 389.36 392.10 -2.74 77 331 Feb-22 - - - 392.10 392.10 .00 0 0 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

