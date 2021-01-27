China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 27 2021 Gold Turnover: 156,247 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Feb-21 387.86 388.30 384.20 385.76 388.66 -2.90 5,575 6,241 Mar-21 388.44 389.40 386.08 387.30 390.78 -3.48 22 93 Apr-21 389.18 389.64 385.48 387.68 389.70 -2.02 22,388 32,063 Jun-21 390.04 390.50 386.18 388.46 390.58 -2.12 111,222 118,337 Aug-21 391.38 391.72 387.58 389.56 391.66 -2.10 13,401 22,049 Oct-21 392.64 393.08 388.96 390.28 393.08 -2.80 3,542 13,799 Dec-21 392.52 393.04 390.26 391.56 394.54 -2.98 97 494 Feb-22 - - - 395.82 395.82 .00 0 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

