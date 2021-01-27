Log in
GOLD
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/27/2021 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, January 27 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 156,247 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Feb-21   387.86  388.30  384.20  385.76  388.66  -2.90     5,575     6,241 
Mar-21   388.44  389.40  386.08  387.30  390.78  -3.48        22        93 
Apr-21   389.18  389.64  385.48  387.68  389.70  -2.02    22,388    32,063 
Jun-21   390.04  390.50  386.18  388.46  390.58  -2.12   111,222   118,337 
Aug-21   391.38  391.72  387.58  389.56  391.66  -2.10    13,401    22,049 
Oct-21   392.64  393.08  388.96  390.28  393.08  -2.80     3,542    13,799 
Dec-21   392.52  393.04  390.26  391.56  394.54  -2.98        97       494 
Feb-22        -       -       -  395.82  395.82    .00         0         2 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 0230ET

