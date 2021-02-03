China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, February 3 2021 Gold Turnover: 220,772 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Feb-21 381.88 382.90 380.00 381.12 386.94 -5.82 366 696 Mar-21 383.60 384.70 382.44 383.42 389.52 -6.10 33 72 Apr-21 386.10 386.10 382.62 384.18 391.06 -6.88 20,967 37,413 Jun-21 387.36 387.36 383.46 385.10 392.34 -7.24 180,738 113,267 Aug-21 388.90 388.90 384.78 386.44 393.52 -7.08 14,888 23,750 Oct-21 389.86 389.96 386.06 387.82 394.52 -6.70 3,652 15,367 Dec-21 392.00 392.00 387.44 388.88 396.64 -7.76 122 755 Feb-22 388.52 388.52 388.52 388.52 395.66 -7.14 6 12 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

