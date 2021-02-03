Log in
GOLD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/03/2021 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, February 3 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 220,772 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Feb-21   381.88  382.90  380.00  381.12  386.94  -5.82       366       696 
Mar-21   383.60  384.70  382.44  383.42  389.52  -6.10        33        72 
Apr-21   386.10  386.10  382.62  384.18  391.06  -6.88    20,967    37,413 
Jun-21   387.36  387.36  383.46  385.10  392.34  -7.24   180,738   113,267 
Aug-21   388.90  388.90  384.78  386.44  393.52  -7.08    14,888    23,750 
Oct-21   389.86  389.96  386.06  387.82  394.52  -6.70     3,652    15,367 
Dec-21   392.00  392.00  387.44  388.88  396.64  -7.76       122       755 
Feb-22   388.52  388.52  388.52  388.52  395.66  -7.14         6        12 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 0230ET

