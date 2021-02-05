Log in
02/04China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02/04Gold faces worst week in 10; silver set for weekly decline
RE
02/04Austral Gold Completes Revelo Resources Acquisition
MT
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/05/2021 | 02:31am EST
Friday, February 5 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 221,268 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Feb-21        -       -       -  379.84  379.84    .00         0       690 
Mar-21   378.66  378.70  373.28  375.24  380.14  -4.90        35        51 
Apr-21   379.58  380.52  374.16  376.62  381.64  -5.02    17,255    36,151 
Jun-21   381.30  381.50  375.04  377.44  382.94  -5.50   183,350   123,703 
Aug-21   382.68  382.84  376.52  379.04  384.08  -5.04    16,339    22,943 
Oct-21   383.94  384.28  377.88  380.48  384.60  -4.12     3,890    15,076 
Dec-21   385.00  385.20  379.22  381.06  386.44  -5.38       386       969 
Feb-22   385.90  385.98  380.48  384.10  387.84  -3.74        13        14 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0230ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.21% 1799.255 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 6.47803 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
