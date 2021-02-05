China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, February 5 2021 Gold Turnover: 221,268 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Feb-21 - - - 379.84 379.84 .00 0 690 Mar-21 378.66 378.70 373.28 375.24 380.14 -4.90 35 51 Apr-21 379.58 380.52 374.16 376.62 381.64 -5.02 17,255 36,151 Jun-21 381.30 381.50 375.04 377.44 382.94 -5.50 183,350 123,703 Aug-21 382.68 382.84 376.52 379.04 384.08 -5.04 16,339 22,943 Oct-21 383.94 384.28 377.88 380.48 384.60 -4.12 3,890 15,076 Dec-21 385.00 385.20 379.22 381.06 386.44 -5.38 386 969 Feb-22 385.90 385.98 380.48 384.10 387.84 -3.74 13 14 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0230ET