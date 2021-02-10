China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, February 10 2021
Gold
Turnover: 132,503 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-21 382.88 382.88 381.34 382.04 382.26 -.22 4 50
Apr-21 384.18 385.24 382.08 383.72 382.96 .76 15,450 32,627
May-21 385.06 386.58 383.38 384.76 383.88 .88 6 7
Jun-21 385.16 386.44 383.12 384.90 384.04 .86 99,733 105,125
Aug-21 386.76 387.78 384.52 386.38 385.48 .90 13,839 20,987
Oct-21 388.04 389.28 386.08 387.94 386.98 .96 3,314 14,556
Dec-21 389.14 390.00 387.14 388.88 388.06 .82 150 1,121
Feb-22 390.48 391.46 389.00 390.22 386.94 3.28 7 21
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.
02-10-21 0230ET