China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, February 10 2021 Gold Turnover: 132,503 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 382.88 382.88 381.34 382.04 382.26 -.22 4 50 Apr-21 384.18 385.24 382.08 383.72 382.96 .76 15,450 32,627 May-21 385.06 386.58 383.38 384.76 383.88 .88 6 7 Jun-21 385.16 386.44 383.12 384.90 384.04 .86 99,733 105,125 Aug-21 386.76 387.78 384.52 386.38 385.48 .90 13,839 20,987 Oct-21 388.04 389.28 386.08 387.94 386.98 .96 3,314 14,556 Dec-21 389.14 390.00 387.14 388.88 388.06 .82 150 1,121 Feb-22 390.48 391.46 389.00 390.22 386.94 3.28 7 21 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

