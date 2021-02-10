Log in
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/10/2021 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, February 10 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 132,503 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   382.88  382.88  381.34  382.04  382.26   -.22         4        50 
Apr-21   384.18  385.24  382.08  383.72  382.96    .76    15,450    32,627 
May-21   385.06  386.58  383.38  384.76  383.88    .88         6         7 
Jun-21   385.16  386.44  383.12  384.90  384.04    .86    99,733   105,125 
Aug-21   386.76  387.78  384.52  386.38  385.48    .90    13,839    20,987 
Oct-21   388.04  389.28  386.08  387.94  386.98    .96     3,314    14,556 
Dec-21   389.14  390.00  387.14  388.88  388.06    .82       150     1,121 
Feb-22   390.48  391.46  389.00  390.22  386.94   3.28         7        21 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 0230ET

