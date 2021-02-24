Log in
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

02/24/2021 | 02:31am EST
Wednesday, February 24 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 185,419 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21   379.38  379.38  376.82  377.76  378.50   -.74         6        39 
Apr-21   379.76  379.84  375.94  378.48  379.10   -.62    21,200    22,799 
May-21   380.58  380.58  378.72  379.32  379.54   -.22        15        13 
Jun-21   380.66  380.92  377.08  379.34  380.00   -.66   132,126   126,672 
Aug-21   382.18  382.18  378.38  380.78  381.42   -.64    21,656    19,566 
Oct-21   383.58  383.70  379.98  382.24  382.84   -.60    10,025    12,470 
Dec-21   384.44  384.92  381.44  383.52  384.20   -.68       387     1,402 
Feb-22   385.00  385.00  384.60  384.80  385.82  -1.02         4        40 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 0230ET

