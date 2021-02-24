China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, February 24 2021 Gold Turnover: 185,419 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 379.38 379.38 376.82 377.76 378.50 -.74 6 39 Apr-21 379.76 379.84 375.94 378.48 379.10 -.62 21,200 22,799 May-21 380.58 380.58 378.72 379.32 379.54 -.22 15 13 Jun-21 380.66 380.92 377.08 379.34 380.00 -.66 132,126 126,672 Aug-21 382.18 382.18 378.38 380.78 381.42 -.64 21,656 19,566 Oct-21 383.58 383.70 379.98 382.24 382.84 -.60 10,025 12,470 Dec-21 384.44 384.92 381.44 383.52 384.20 -.68 387 1,402 Feb-22 385.00 385.00 384.60 384.80 385.82 -1.02 4 40 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

