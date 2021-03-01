Log in
GOLD
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
Monday, March 1 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 349,854 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21        -       -       -  369.70  369.70    .00         0        27 
Apr-21   367.90  369.70  358.74  365.38  370.52  -5.14    32,588    13,444 
May-21   369.20  369.20  360.00  365.24  372.16  -6.92        84       101 
Jun-21   369.02  370.84  360.20  365.40  372.18  -6.78   271,417   136,648 
Aug-21   370.36  372.28  361.70  368.24  373.48  -5.24    31,528    20,787 
Oct-21   371.94  373.76  363.20  370.44  374.38  -3.94    13,650    11,863 
Dec-21   373.04  375.14  364.48  369.92  375.90  -5.98       581     1,619 
Feb-22   365.30  372.70  365.30  369.92  379.20  -9.28         6        48 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 0230ET

