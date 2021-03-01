China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 1 2021 Gold Turnover: 349,854 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 - - - 369.70 369.70 .00 0 27 Apr-21 367.90 369.70 358.74 365.38 370.52 -5.14 32,588 13,444 May-21 369.20 369.20 360.00 365.24 372.16 -6.92 84 101 Jun-21 369.02 370.84 360.20 365.40 372.18 -6.78 271,417 136,648 Aug-21 370.36 372.28 361.70 368.24 373.48 -5.24 31,528 20,787 Oct-21 371.94 373.76 363.20 370.44 374.38 -3.94 13,650 11,863 Dec-21 373.04 375.14 364.48 369.92 375.90 -5.98 581 1,619 Feb-22 365.30 372.70 365.30 369.92 379.20 -9.28 6 48 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

