China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 5 2021 Gold Turnover: 264,815 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 - - - 358.36 363.00 -4.64 0 27 Apr-21 359.82 360.72 353.74 357.20 358.88 -1.68 21,404 15,978 May-21 360.90 361.16 354.86 358.70 359.22 -.52 58 123 Jun-21 360.76 361.84 354.58 358.48 359.78 -1.30 207,121 141,913 Aug-21 362.16 363.20 356.02 359.84 361.18 -1.34 24,370 26,155 Oct-21 363.60 364.56 357.44 361.00 362.62 -1.62 11,146 14,502 Dec-21 365.00 366.16 359.06 361.12 364.06 -2.94 707 2,230 Feb-22 366.78 366.78 360.54 361.92 365.52 -3.60 9 51 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

