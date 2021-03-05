Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/05/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Friday, March 5 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 264,815 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21        -       -       -  358.36  363.00  -4.64         0        27 
Apr-21   359.82  360.72  353.74  357.20  358.88  -1.68    21,404    15,978 
May-21   360.90  361.16  354.86  358.70  359.22   -.52        58       123 
Jun-21   360.76  361.84  354.58  358.48  359.78  -1.30   207,121   141,913 
Aug-21   362.16  363.20  356.02  359.84  361.18  -1.34    24,370    26,155 
Oct-21   363.60  364.56  357.44  361.00  362.62  -1.62    11,146    14,502 
Dec-21   365.00  366.16  359.06  361.12  364.06  -2.94       707     2,230 
Feb-22   366.78  366.78  360.54  361.92  365.52  -3.60         9        51 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 0230ET

All news about GOLD
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:07aAsian shares come off one-month lows; eyes on U.S. payrolls
RE
01:41aBLACK CAT SYNDICATE  : Confirms Extent of Mineralized Structures at Kal East Gol..
MT
12:57aKULA GOLD  : Raises More than $700,000 for Exploration on Western Australian Pro..
MT
03/04LINGBAO GOLD  : Expects Swing to Profit in 2020 on High Gold Output
MT
03/04KING RIVER RESOURCES  : Finds Gold in Rock Chips at Kurundi Project
MT
03/04ALICE QUEEN  : Reveals Gold Mineralization at Horn Island Project; Shares Rise 8..
MT
03/04ANAX METALS  : Starts Gold Exploration at Whim Creek Tenements in Western Austra..
MT
03/04Gold slides to 9-month low as Powell's remarks make yields rally
RE
03/04PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY  : Finds Substantial Oxide Gold Zone at NE Bankan Gold Proj..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ