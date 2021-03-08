China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 8 2021 Gold Turnover: 235,536 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 - - - 358.36 358.36 .00 0 27 Apr-21 356.88 361.08 354.96 358.52 357.20 1.32 22,032 15,897 May-21 357.48 361.74 357.28 358.36 358.70 -.34 44 124 Jun-21 357.72 361.98 355.74 359.10 358.48 .62 179,040 135,418 Aug-21 358.88 363.44 357.26 360.64 359.84 .80 22,928 24,538 Oct-21 360.86 364.88 358.66 362.30 361.00 1.30 10,511 15,817 Dec-21 361.98 366.10 360.20 364.56 361.12 3.44 938 2,658 Feb-22 363.64 368.00 363.22 366.28 361.92 4.36 43 48 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

