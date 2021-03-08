Log in
GOLD
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/08/2021
Monday, March 8 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 235,536 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21        -       -       -  358.36  358.36    .00         0        27 
Apr-21   356.88  361.08  354.96  358.52  357.20   1.32    22,032    15,897 
May-21   357.48  361.74  357.28  358.36  358.70   -.34        44       124 
Jun-21   357.72  361.98  355.74  359.10  358.48    .62   179,040   135,418 
Aug-21   358.88  363.44  357.26  360.64  359.84    .80    22,928    24,538 
Oct-21   360.86  364.88  358.66  362.30  361.00   1.30    10,511    15,817 
Dec-21   361.98  366.10  360.20  364.56  361.12   3.44       938     2,658 
Feb-22   363.64  368.00  363.22  366.28  361.92   4.36        43        48 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0230ET

All news about GOLD
02:48aGOLD MOUNTAIN  : Finds Copper, Molybdenum at Wabag Project in Papua New Guinea
MT
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:29aKINGSTON RESOURCES : Drilling at Misima Gold Project Increases Resource Model Co..
MT
01:20aGold rebounds from 9-month trough on U.S. stimulus, lower bond yields
RE
01:14aQUEENSLAND PACIFIC METALS  : Validates Low Carbon Dioxide Emissions of TECH Proj..
MT
01:09aAustralia shares rise on firm commodity prices, passage of U.S. stimulus plan
RE
03/07OZAURUM RESOURCES  : Uncovers Gold at Mulgabbie Gold Project; Shares Climb 8%
MT
03/07ORA BANDA MINING  : Hits High-Grade Gold at Riverina South, Riverina Underground..
MT
03/07Alto Metals Reveals New Gold Mineralization Zone at Sandstone Gold Project
MT
03/07ALKANE RESOURCES  : Unearths Copper, Gold at Northern Molong Project
MT
More news
