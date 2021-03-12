China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 12 2021 Gold Turnover: 213,148 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-21 - - - 365.00 365.00 .00 0 21 Apr-21 365.08 365.28 359.42 362.16 363.22 -1.06 19,858 10,353 May-21 365.34 365.34 361.00 363.30 364.36 -1.06 28 124 Jun-21 366.12 366.30 360.40 363.18 364.36 -1.18 151,813 136,810 Aug-21 367.42 367.58 361.62 364.46 365.70 -1.24 28,719 24,008 Oct-21 368.78 368.82 363.00 365.78 366.82 -1.04 11,111 16,563 Dec-21 369.50 369.50 364.04 365.92 369.12 -3.20 1,613 5,203 Feb-22 369.00 369.00 366.00 367.62 370.44 -2.82 6 50 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

