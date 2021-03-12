Log in
GOLD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/12 02:26:04 am
1708.994 USD   -0.79%
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01:07aAsian stocks up on dovish ECB as Biden signs stimulus
RE
01:01aAsian stocks up on dovish ECB as Biden signs stimulus
RE
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/12/2021 | 02:31am EST
Friday, March 12 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 213,148 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-21        -       -       -  365.00  365.00    .00         0        21 
Apr-21   365.08  365.28  359.42  362.16  363.22  -1.06    19,858    10,353 
May-21   365.34  365.34  361.00  363.30  364.36  -1.06        28       124 
Jun-21   366.12  366.30  360.40  363.18  364.36  -1.18   151,813   136,810 
Aug-21   367.42  367.58  361.62  364.46  365.70  -1.24    28,719    24,008 
Oct-21   368.78  368.82  363.00  365.78  366.82  -1.04    11,111    16,563 
Dec-21   369.50  369.50  364.04  365.92  369.12  -3.20     1,613     5,203 
Feb-22   369.00  369.00  366.00  367.62  370.44  -2.82         6        50 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 0230ET

All news about GOLD
03/11Gold drops on firmer U.S. yields, but set for best week in 4
RE
03/11TANAMI GOLD NL  : Widens Fiscal H1 Loss Amid Lower Financial Income; Shares Rise..
MT
03/11INFOSYS  : Arm Extends Process Digitization Tie-Up with Gold Miner Newmont
MT
03/11GME RESOURCES  : Completes Drill Program at Federation Gold Prospect
MT
03/11SOUTHERN GOLD  : Narrows Fiscal H1 Loss; Shares Down 7%
MT
03/11Asian stocks up as Biden signs stimulus; lower yields boost tech
RE
03/11ALEXCO RESOURCE  : Down 1.2% After Hours as its Fourth-Quarter Loss Widens
MT
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
