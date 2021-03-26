China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 26 2021 Gold Turnover: 211,423 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-21 366.38 369.38 364.08 365.72 366.20 -.48 3,740 2,375 May-21 368.26 370.00 365.48 366.98 366.52 .46 25 88 Jun-21 366.50 370.60 365.12 367.68 367.16 .52 176,151 122,172 Aug-21 367.78 371.44 366.16 368.68 368.04 .64 20,041 34,333 Oct-21 368.70 372.38 367.14 369.64 369.02 .62 9,427 21,270 Dec-21 370.00 373.56 368.20 369.72 370.24 -.52 2,034 11,945 Feb-22 374.40 374.40 371.68 372.92 369.72 3.20 5 65 Apr-22 - - - 370.78 370.78 .00 0 6 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 0330ET