Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/26/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Friday, March 26 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 211,423 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-21   366.38  369.38  364.08  365.72  366.20   -.48     3,740     2,375 
May-21   368.26  370.00  365.48  366.98  366.52    .46        25        88 
Jun-21   366.50  370.60  365.12  367.68  367.16    .52   176,151   122,172 
Aug-21   367.78  371.44  366.16  368.68  368.04    .64    20,041    34,333 
Oct-21   368.70  372.38  367.14  369.64  369.02    .62     9,427    21,270 
Dec-21   370.00  373.56  368.20  369.72  370.24   -.52     2,034    11,945 
Feb-22   374.40  374.40  371.68  372.92  369.72   3.20         5        65 
Apr-22        -       -       -  370.78  370.78    .00         0         6 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 0330ET

All news about GOLD
03:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:02aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL  : Hits 'Strong Results' at Mandilla Gold Project ..
MT
01:01aGold dips to near one-week low as U.S. dollar stands tall
RE
12:49aAIC MINES  : Starts Reverse Circulation Drilling at Curara Well JV in Western Au..
MT
12:21aNAVARRE MINERALS  : Returns Shallow, Strong Gold Mineralization at St Arnaud Pro..
MT
03/25BLACK CAT SYNDICATE  : Drilling at Kal East Gold Project Reveals High-Grade Gold..
MT
03/25GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES  : Gets Bondholder Approval to Amend Terms of Bonds ..
MT
03/25Key Australian coal rail line to Newcastle fully reopens following floods
RE
03/25Australia's Hunter Valley coal rail line fully reopens as flooding recedes
RE
03/25Scorpio Gold Closes US$0.25 Million Acquisition of the Kinross Manhattan Prop..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ