China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, March 26 2021
Gold
Turnover: 211,423 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Apr-21 366.38 369.38 364.08 365.72 366.20 -.48 3,740 2,375
May-21 368.26 370.00 365.48 366.98 366.52 .46 25 88
Jun-21 366.50 370.60 365.12 367.68 367.16 .52 176,151 122,172
Aug-21 367.78 371.44 366.16 368.68 368.04 .64 20,041 34,333
Oct-21 368.70 372.38 367.14 369.64 369.02 .62 9,427 21,270
Dec-21 370.00 373.56 368.20 369.72 370.24 -.52 2,034 11,945
Feb-22 374.40 374.40 371.68 372.92 369.72 3.20 5 65
Apr-22 - - - 370.78 370.78 .00 0 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.
This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-26-21 0330ET