China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

04/02/2021
Friday, April 2 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 161,505 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-21   365.16  368.28  364.04  366.66  361.08   5.58       180       936 
May-21   366.82  368.86  366.82  368.44  361.16   7.28        13       120 
Jun-21   365.80  370.00  365.64  367.84  361.78   6.06   133,687   129,113 
Aug-21   366.34  371.04  366.34  368.66  362.44   6.22    16,215    29,707 
Oct-21   367.72  371.94  367.70  369.70  363.76   5.94     9,025    23,852 
Dec-21   368.72  372.90  368.72  371.64  366.08   5.56     2,366    16,304 
Feb-22   370.70  373.64  370.62  371.92  366.40   5.52        18        67 
Apr-22   374.42  374.42  374.42  374.42  368.50   5.92         1         7 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-21 0330ET

