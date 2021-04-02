China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, April 2 2021 Gold Turnover: 161,505 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-21 365.16 368.28 364.04 366.66 361.08 5.58 180 936 May-21 366.82 368.86 366.82 368.44 361.16 7.28 13 120 Jun-21 365.80 370.00 365.64 367.84 361.78 6.06 133,687 129,113 Aug-21 366.34 371.04 366.34 368.66 362.44 6.22 16,215 29,707 Oct-21 367.72 371.94 367.70 369.70 363.76 5.94 9,025 23,852 Dec-21 368.72 372.90 368.72 371.64 366.08 5.56 2,366 16,304 Feb-22 370.70 373.64 370.62 371.92 366.40 5.52 18 67 Apr-22 374.42 374.42 374.42 374.42 368.50 5.92 1 7 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-21 0330ET