China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, April 12 2021 Gold Turnover: 184,982 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-21 366.90 366.90 366.90 366.90 369.42 -2.52 3 555 May-21 366.90 368.30 366.38 366.96 372.16 -5.20 13 88 Jun-21 369.72 370.96 367.76 369.48 372.72 -3.24 148,270 128,696 Aug-21 370.64 371.92 368.76 370.38 373.76 -3.38 20,079 30,770 Oct-21 371.52 372.68 369.50 371.10 374.54 -3.44 13,221 25,633 Dec-21 372.58 373.64 370.30 371.66 375.06 -3.40 3,385 20,179 Feb-22 371.58 375.32 371.58 373.44 376.48 -3.04 10 69 Apr-22 373.50 373.50 373.50 373.50 377.32 -3.82 1 8 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

