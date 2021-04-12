Log in
GOLD

GOLD
Summary 
Summary

China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

04/12/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, April 12 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 184,982 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-21   366.90  366.90  366.90  366.90  369.42  -2.52         3       555 
May-21   366.90  368.30  366.38  366.96  372.16  -5.20        13        88 
Jun-21   369.72  370.96  367.76  369.48  372.72  -3.24   148,270   128,696 
Aug-21   370.64  371.92  368.76  370.38  373.76  -3.38    20,079    30,770 
Oct-21   371.52  372.68  369.50  371.10  374.54  -3.44    13,221    25,633 
Dec-21   372.58  373.64  370.30  371.66  375.06  -3.40     3,385    20,179 
Feb-22   371.58  375.32  371.58  373.44  376.48  -3.04        10        69 
Apr-22   373.50  373.50  373.50  373.50  377.32  -3.82         1         8 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-21 0330ET

