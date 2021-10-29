Comex Gold Ends the Month 1.58% Higher at $1783.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November delivery gained $27.70 per troy ounce, or 1.58% to $1783.00 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since July 2021

--Up five of the past seven months

--This week it is down $12.70 or 0.71%

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 17, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down $18.60 or 1.03%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Off 8.69% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.28% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 5.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.69% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.28% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.09% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $110.10 or 5.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

