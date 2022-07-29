Comex Gold Ends the Month 2.28% Lower at $1762.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $41.20 per troy ounce, or 2.28% to $1762.90 this month
--Largest one month net and percentage decline since May 2022
--Down for four consecutive months
--Down $186.30 or 9.56% over the last four months
--Largest four month net decline since Nov. 2020
--Largest four month percentage decline since Dec. 2016
--Longest losing streak since Sept. 2018 when the market fell for six straight months
--This week it is up $35.50 or 2.06%
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Today it is up $12.60 or 0.72%
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up seven of the past 10 sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022
--Off 13.59% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 3.73% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022
--Down 2.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 3.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022
--Off 14.07% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is down $64.60 or 3.53%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
