       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:39 2022-07-29 pm EDT
1765.98 USD   +0.63%
02:08pComex Gold Ends the Month 2.28% Lower at $1762.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Rises on a Weaker Dollar and Bond Yields as it Moves Closer to Retesting the US$1,800 Mark
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$12.60; Settles at US$1,781.80 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Month 2.28% Lower at $1762.90 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $41.20 per troy ounce, or 2.28% to $1762.90 this month


--Largest one month net and percentage decline since May 2022

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $186.30 or 9.56% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since Nov. 2020

--Largest four month percentage decline since Dec. 2016

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 2018 when the market fell for six straight months

--This week it is up $35.50 or 2.06%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $12.60 or 0.72%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 13.59% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.73% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 2.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.07% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $64.60 or 3.53%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1407ET

