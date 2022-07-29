Comex Gold Ends the Month 2.28% Lower at $1762.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $41.20 per troy ounce, or 2.28% to $1762.90 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since May 2022

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $186.30 or 9.56% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since Nov. 2020

--Largest four month percentage decline since Dec. 2016

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 2018 when the market fell for six straight months

--This week it is up $35.50 or 2.06%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $12.60 or 0.72%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 13.59% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.73% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 2.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.59% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 14.07% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $64.60 or 3.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1407ET