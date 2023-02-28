Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:45:07 2023-02-28 pm EST
1829.86 USD   +0.70%
02:34pRambler Metals and Mining starts proceedings under CCAA
AN
02:14pGold Closes Higher Even as the Dollar and Yields Rise
MT
02:14pApril Gold Contract Closes Up US$11.80; Settles at US$1,836.70 per Ounce
MT
Summary 
Summary

Comex Gold Ends the Month 5.21% Lower at $1828.90 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 01:54pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery lost $100.60 per troy ounce, or 5.21% to $1828.90 this month


--Largest one month net and percentage decline since June 2021

--Snaps a three month winning streak

--Today it is up $11.90 or 0.65%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Off 10.35% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.67% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.79% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 1.11% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 10.85% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $9.20 or 0.51%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1353ET

