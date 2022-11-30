Comex Gold Ends the Month 6.73% Higher at $1746.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $110.10 per troy ounce, or 6.73% to $1746.00 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since May 2021

--Snaps a seven month losing streak

--Today it is down $2.40 or 0.14%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.42% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 2.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 14.89% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $81.50 or 4.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

