Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
1761.49 USD   +0.70%
02:12pGold Closes Lower as the Dollar Falls Ahead of Powell Speech
MT
02:04pComex Gold Ends the Month 6.73% Higher at $1746.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pFebruary Gold Contract Closes DownUS$3.80; Settles at US$1,759.90 per Ounce
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Comex Gold Ends the Month 6.73% Higher at $1746.00 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $110.10 per troy ounce, or 6.73% to $1746.00 this month


--Largest one month net and percentage gain since May 2021

--Snaps a seven month losing streak

--Today it is down $2.40 or 0.14%

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 14.42% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 2.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.42% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.56% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 14.89% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $81.50 or 4.46%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1403ET

All news about GOLD
02:12pGold Closes Lower as the Dollar Falls Ahead of Powell Speech
MT
02:04pComex Gold Ends the Month 6.73% Higher at $1746.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pFebruary Gold Contract Closes DownUS$3.80; Settles at US$1,759.90 per Ounce
MT
01:12pColombia could be open to buying Venezuela's Monomeros -Finance Minister
RE
12:53pFed Chair Powell's Likely Hawkish Speech Rattles Exchange-Traded Funds, Keeps US Equiti..
MT
12:28pREUTERS NEXT-BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
RE
11:56aZambia 'pushing hard' to complete debt restructuring
RE
11:52aWall Street shares muted, Treasury yield higher with Powell in focus
RE
09:21aGold Rises Early Despite Firming Yields as the Dollar Falls Ahead of Powell Speech
MT
09:01aAnticipation Ahead of Powell's Speech Supports Modest Rise in Exchange Traded Funds Pre..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish