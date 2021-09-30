Comex Gold Ends the Quarter 0.88% Lower at $1755.30 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $15.50 per troy ounce, or 0.88% to $1755.30 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2021

--Down two of the past three quarters

--This month it is down $59.70 or 3.29%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since June 2021

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Today it is up $33.80 or 1.96%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Off 10.11% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 4.63% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 8.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 4.63% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 14.44% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $137.80 or 7.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1406ET