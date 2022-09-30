Comex Gold Ends the Quarter 7.85% Lower at $1662.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost $141.70 per troy ounce, or 7.85% to $1662.40 this quarter

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since the first quarter of 2021

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down $286.80 or 14.71% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter net decline since the second quarter of 2013

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the third quarter of 2013

--This month it is down $50.40 or 2.94%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since May 2022

--Down for six consecutive months

--Down $286.80 or 14.71% over the last six months

--Largest six month net decline since July 2013

--Largest six month percentage decline since Sept. 2013

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 2018 when the market fell for six straight months

--This week it is up $17.10 or 1.04%

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up $3.90 or 0.24%

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 18.51% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.41% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 18.97% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $165.10 or 9.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-30-22 1405ET