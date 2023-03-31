Comex Gold Ends the Quarter 8.20% Higher at $1969.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery gained $149.30 per troy ounce, or 8.20% to $1969.00 this quarter

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up $306.60 or 18.44% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the third quarter of 2020

--Up four of the past six quarters

--This month it is up $140.10 or 7.66%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since July 2020

--Up four of the past five months

--Today it is down $11.30 or 0.57%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 1.24% from its 52-week high of $1993.80 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 21.30% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $1993.80 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Up 8.86% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 4.02% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $149.30 or 8.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1404ET