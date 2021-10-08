Log in
Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.04% Lower at $1756.30 -- Data Talk

10/08/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for October delivery lost 70.00 cents per troy ounce, or 0.04% to $1756.30 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 17, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down $1.60 or 0.09%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $4.20 or 0.24% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Off 10.06% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 4.68% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 8.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.06% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 4.68% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 14.39% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is down $136.80 or 7.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1403ET

