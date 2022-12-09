Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.12% Higher at $1798.10 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $2.20 per troy ounce, or 0.12% to $1798.10 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $9.40 or 0.53%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $30.70 or 1.74% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 12.35% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.98%

--Year-to-date it is down $29.40 or 1.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1404ET