       XAUUSD

GOLD
03:11 2022-12-09 pm EST
1798.10 USD   +0.51%
02:59pStocks, dollar little changed as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
02:05pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.12% Higher at $1798.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pGold Firms Above US$1,800 on a Little-Changed Dollar Even as Buyers Remains Scarce
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.12% Higher at $1798.10 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 02:05pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery gained $2.20 per troy ounce, or 0.12% to $1798.10 this week


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up $9.40 or 0.53%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $30.70 or 1.74% over the last four sessions

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 0.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 12.35% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.98%

--Year-to-date it is down $29.40 or 1.61%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1404ET

