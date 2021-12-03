Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.20% Lower at $1782.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $3.50 per troy ounce, or 0.20% to $1782.00 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $21.30 or 1.21%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.74% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.22% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 2.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.74% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.22% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.14% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $111.10 or 5.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

