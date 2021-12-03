Log in
Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.20% Lower at $1782.00 -- Data Talk

12/03/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $3.50 per troy ounce, or 0.20% to $1782.00 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $21.30 or 1.21%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.74% from its 52-week high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.22% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 2.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.74% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 6.22% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.14% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $111.10 or 5.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1401ET

All news about GOLD
02:02pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.20% Lower at $1782.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Ends Up US$21.20; Settles at US$1,783.90 per Ounce
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall With Treasury Yields Diving to..
MT
09:10aGold Rises as the United States Added Fewer Jobs Than Expected in November
MT
08:35aMMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru faces new shutdown as talks to end blockade fail
RE
07:48aBelo Sun Mining Says Volta Grande Gold Project Selected by Brazilian Government's Inves..
MT
07:33aHundreds of telecoms towers downed in Myanmar coup resistance
RE
06:46aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Flat as Oil -2-
DJ
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Rises, Stock Futures Waver as Markets Cap Volatile W..
DJ
05:34aShell wins court case to start seismic surveys offshore South Africa
RE
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral