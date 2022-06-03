Log in
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  06/03 02:18:35 pm EDT
1848.01 USD   -1.17%
02:06pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.32% Lower at $1845.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:05pGold Trading Lower as US Job Gains Push Up the Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
02:02pAugust Gold Contract Closes down US$21.20; Settles at US$1,850.20 per ounce
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.32% Lower at $1845.40 -- Data Talk

06/03/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $5.90 per troy ounce, or 0.32% to $1845.40 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down $21.10 or 1.13%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 9.54% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 2.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 3.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.05% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $17.90 or 0.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1405ET

