Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.32% Lower at $1845.40 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $5.90 per troy ounce, or 0.32% to $1845.40 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 13, 2022
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Down five of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down $21.10 or 1.13%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 9.54% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Down 2.35% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 3.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 10.05% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is up $17.90 or 0.98%
