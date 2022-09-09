Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:19 2022-09-09 pm EDT
1715.15 USD   +0.27%
02:05pGold Closes Higher Despite Rising Yields as the Dollar Rally Falters
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Up US$8.40; Settles at US$1,728.60 per Ounce
MT
02:01pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.37% Higher at $1716.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.37% Higher at $1716.20 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $6.40 per troy ounce, or 0.37% to $1716.20 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up $8.20 or 0.48%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 15.88% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.16% from its 52-week low of $1696.60 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down 4.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.88% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $1696.60 hit Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 16.34% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.20%

--Year-to-date it is down $111.30 or 6.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1400ET

