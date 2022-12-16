Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.45% Lower at $1790.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery lost $8.10 per troy ounce, or 0.45% to $1790.00 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 18, 2022
--Snaps a three week winning streak
--Today it is up $12.80 or 0.72%
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 12.26% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 10.27% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 0.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 10.27% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Off 12.75% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is up 2.52%
--Year-to-date it is down $37.50 or 2.05%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-16-22 1402ET