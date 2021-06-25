Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.49% Higher at $1776.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $8.70 per troy ounce, or 0.49% to $1776.60 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 28, 2021

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up $1.00 or 0.06%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 13.40% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 5.89% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 0.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.02% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.89% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.40% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 6.62%

--Year-to-date it is down $116.50 or 6.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1355ET