Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.50% Lower at $1826.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $9.10 per troy ounce, or 0.50% to $1826.50 this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $45.00 or 2.40% over the last two weeks

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 80.00 cents or 0.04%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.10% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 2.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 10.97% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.00 or 0.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1401ET