Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.50% Lower at $1826.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery lost $9.10 per troy ounce, or 0.50% to $1826.50 this week
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down $45.00 or 2.40% over the last two weeks
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 80.00 cents or 0.04%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 6.10% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Rose 2.81% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.47% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 2.33% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 10.97% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is down 0.88%
--Year-to-date it is down $1.00 or 0.05%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-22 1401ET