       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:44 2022-08-05 pm EDT
1774.46 USD   -1.04%
02:05pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.57% Higher at $1772.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pGold Falls Back Under US$1,800 as an Unexpectedly Strong US Jobs Report Hikes the Dollar and Bond Yields
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$15.70; Settles at US$1,791.20 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.57% Higher at $1772.90 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $10.00 per troy ounce, or 0.57% to $1772.90 this week


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is down $15.60 or 0.87%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 13.10% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.32% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Rose 0.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 13.58% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $54.60 or 2.99%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1404ET

02:05pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.57% Higher at $1772.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pGold Falls Back Under US$1,800 as an Unexpectedly Strong US Jobs Report Hikes the Dolla..
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Closes Down US$15.70; Settles at US$1,791.20 per Ounce
MT
12:47pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Decline, Treasury Yields Jump With ..
MT
12:04pTombill Mines Completes Near-Surface Drilling on 2 Claims at Geraldton Gold Mining Dist..
MT
09:56aGold dips 1% as robust U.S. jobs data eases recession concerns
RE
09:32aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Slide Pre-Bell Friday Despite Payrolls Growth, Slightly Improv..
MT
09:21aGold Falls Back Under US$1,800 as an Unexpectedly Strong US Jobs Report Hikes the Dolla..
MT
07:05aAsia Gold-Taiwan tensions stir some buying in China, India demand muted
RE
03:40aAngloGold Ashanti shares rise as miner sticks to cost guidance
RE
More news
