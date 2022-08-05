Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.57% Higher at $1772.90 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $10.00 per troy ounce, or 0.57% to $1772.90 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is down $15.60 or 0.87%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 13.10% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.32% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Rose 0.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.10% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 13.58% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $54.60 or 2.99%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

