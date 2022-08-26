Log in
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  03:08 2022-08-26 pm EDT
1736.46 USD   -1.14%
03:13pBarrick Gold Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:52pBrazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras privatization possible next year
RE
02:11pGold Closes With a Loss Following a Hawkish Speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.66% Lower at $1736.10 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery lost $11.50 per troy ounce, or 0.66% to $1736.10 this week


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $62.50 or 3.47% over the last two weeks

--Today it is down $21.60 or 1.23%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 14.90% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.15% from its 52-week low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Down 4.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.90% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.15% from its 2022 settlement low of $1699.50 hit Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Off 15.37% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.52%

--Year-to-date it is down $91.40 or 5.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1402ET

TrendsBearishBearishNeutral