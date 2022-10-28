Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.72% Lower at $1639.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for November (new front month) delivery lost $11.90 per troy ounce, or 0.72% to $1639.60 this week

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down $20.70 or 1.25%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Off 19.63% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.00% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.63% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 1.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 20.08% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 1.37%

--Year-to-date it is down $187.90 or 10.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1411ET