Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  01:51:14 2023-03-10 pm EST
1863.79 USD   +1.76%
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Up US$32.60; Settles at US$1,867.20 per Ounce
MT
01:55pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.77% Higher at $1862.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:26aZijin and Xanadu Transaction Completed and Kharmagtai PFS Underway
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.77% Higher at $1862.00 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $14.30 per troy ounce, or 0.77% to $1862.00 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $32.70 or 1.79%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $49.30 or 2.72% over the last two sessions

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Off 6.10% from its 52-week high of $1982.90 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 14.70% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 6.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.08% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 2.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 9.24% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $42.30 or 2.32%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1354ET

All news about GOLD
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Up US$32.60; Settles at US$1,867.20 per Ounce
MT
01:55pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.77% Higher at $1862.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:26aZijin and Xanadu Transaction Completed and Kharmagtai PFS Underway
MT
09:25aGold Moves Higher as the Dollar and Yields Fall as the US Reported Another Big Rise in ..
MT
08:08aSVB Financial Selloff, Payrolls Anticipation Leave Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Future..
MT
07:47aMali gold exports rise 8.4% in 2022
RE
07:26aTSX futures edge lower on weak crude prices ahead of jobs data
RE
06:22aBotswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers
RE
05:16aWheaton Precious Metal annual profit drops as gold production falls
AN
02:38aConroy Gold & Natural Resources intersects gold at Clay Lake target
AN
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral