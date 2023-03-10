Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.77% Higher at $1862.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for March delivery gained $14.30 per troy ounce, or 0.77% to $1862.00 this week
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Today it is up $32.70 or 1.79%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up $49.30 or 2.72% over the last two sessions
--Up seven of the past 10 sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
--Off 6.10% from its 52-week high of $1982.90 hit Monday, April 18, 2022
--Up 14.70% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 6.09% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.08% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
--Up 2.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Off 9.24% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Month-to-date it is up 1.81%
--Year-to-date it is up $42.30 or 2.32%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
