Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at $1775.20 -- Data Talk

08/13/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $15.20 per troy ounce, or 0.86% to $1775.20 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 9, 2021

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up $26.20 or 1.50%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 11.21% from its 52-week high of $1999.40 hit Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

--Up 5.81% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 8.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.09% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.81% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.47% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.06%

--Year-to-date it is down $117.90 or 6.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1404ET

All news about GOLD
02:05pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at $1775.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:04pUPDATE : Gold Settles Higher on a Weak Dollar and Lower Bond Yields as it Looks ..
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Ends Up US$26.40; Settles at US$1,778.20 per Ounce
MT
01:27pEquities Sluggish Midday as Consumer Sentiment Surprisingly Plunges to Decade..
MT
01:11pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Sluggish After Sentiment ..
MT
11:13aGold jumps over 1% as dollar retreat hastens rebound
RE
10:04aTSX edges higher on mining boost, tracks fourth straight week of gains
RE
09:23aGold Trading Higher Early on a Weak Dollar and Lower Bond Yields as it Looks ..
MT
08:47aGRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : Posts Higher Q2 Profit as Revenue Grows; Offers Drilling Up..
MT
08:25aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Point to Positive Open; Trade, Consumer Sentiment Da..
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral