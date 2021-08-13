Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.86% Higher at $1775.20 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for August delivery gained $15.20 per troy ounce, or 0.86% to $1775.20 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 9, 2021

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up $26.20 or 1.50%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 11.21% from its 52-week high of $1999.40 hit Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020

--Up 5.81% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 8.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.09% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 5.81% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 13.47% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 2.06%

--Year-to-date it is down $117.90 or 6.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1404ET