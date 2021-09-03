Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. Gold
  4. News
  5. Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.94% Higher at $1833.60 -- Data Talk

09/03/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $17.00 per troy ounce, or 0.94% to $1833.60 this week

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $73.60 or 4.18% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 28, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 16, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up $24.90 or 1.38%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 6.46% from its 52-week high of $1960.20 hit Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

--Up 9.29% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.10% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 9.29% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 10.62% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $59.50 or 3.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1410ET

All news about GOLD
02:11pComex Gold Ends the Week 0.94% Higher at $1833.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:07pGold Rises to the Highest in More Than a Month High Following Weak U.S. Jobs ..
MT
02:01pDecember Gold Contract Ends Up US$22.20; Settles at US$1,833.70 per Ounce
MT
12:52pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Mixed as Non-Farm Payroll..
MT
09:37aTSX BRIEF : Has Been Up Between 10 and 20 Pts and Above 20,800 Level In Record T..
MT
09:21aGold Rises to the Highest in a Month Following Weak U.S. Jobs Report
MT
07:54aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Log Gains Premarket as Street Await August Jobs Repo..
MT
07:06aGold Royalty Secures Revolving Loan of Up to $25 Million
DJ
06:05aGold climbs as slower U.S. jobs growth clouds Fed taper timeline
RE
04:58aNickel Mines to Acquire Indonesian Nickel-Cobalt Project
MT
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral