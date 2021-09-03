Comex Gold Ends the Week 0.94% Higher at $1833.60 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for September delivery gained $17.00 per troy ounce, or 0.94% to $1833.60 this week

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up $73.60 or 4.18% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 28, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 16, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up $24.90 or 1.38%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 6.46% from its 52-week high of $1960.20 hit Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

--Up 9.29% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.10% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 9.29% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 10.62% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $59.50 or 3.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1410ET