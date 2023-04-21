Front Month Comex Gold for April delivery lost $22.70 per troy ounce, or 1.13% to $1979.50 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 24, 2023

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $32.40 or 1.61% over the last two weeks

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down $28.10 or 1.40%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 3.03% from its 52-week high of $2041.30 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 21.94% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Rose 2.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.03% from its 2023 settlement high of $2041.30 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 9.44% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 3.51% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is up $159.80 or 8.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1356ET