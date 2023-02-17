Advanced search
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:16:04 2023-02-17 pm EST
1842.41 USD   +0.44%
02:08pGold Closes Lower as the Dollar Rises on Expectations for Higher Interest Rate
MT
02:01pApril Gold Contract Closes Down US$1.60; Settles at US$1,850.20 per Ounce
MT
01:54pComex Gold Ends the Week 1.20% Lower at $1840.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.20% Lower at $1840.40 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 01:54pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery lost $22.40 per troy ounce, or 1.20% to $1840.40 this week


--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is down $1.60 or 0.09%

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 9.79% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.37% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 3.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.19% from its 2023 settlement high of $1941.20 hit Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

--Up 0.34% from its 2023 settlement low of $1834.20 hit Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 10.29% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is down 4.62%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.70 or 1.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1353ET

