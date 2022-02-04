Log in
Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.22% Higher at $1806.60 -- Data Talk

02/04/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $21.70 per troy ounce, or 1.22% to $1806.60 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up $3.60 or 0.20%

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 5.29% from its 52-week high of $1907.50 hit Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 7.68% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down 0.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $1852.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Up 1.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 11.94% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is down $20.90 or 1.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1401ET

