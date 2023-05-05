Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery gained $27.30 per troy ounce, or 1.37% to $2017.40 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 6, 2023
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up $37.90 or 1.91% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 24, 2023
--Today it is down $30.60 or 1.49%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 14, 2023
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 1.49% from its 52-week high of $2048.00 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023
--Up 24.28% from its 52-week low of $1623.30 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Rose 7.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.49% from its 2023 settlement high of $2048.00 hit Thursday, May 4, 2023
--Up 11.53% from its 2023 settlement low of $1808.80 hit Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
--Off 1.66% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
--Year-to-date it is up $197.70 or 10.86%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
