Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.41% Higher at $1871.50 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $26.10 per troy ounce, or 1.41% to $1871.50 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 20, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $22.70 or 1.23%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 8.26% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.71% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 8.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.56%

--Year-to-date it is up $44.00 or 2.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1414ET