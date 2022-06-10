Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  Gold
  News
  Summary
       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed  -  02:09 2022-06-10 pm EDT
1870.95 USD   +1.30%
02:15pComex Gold Ends the Week 1.41% Higher at $1871.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:10pGold Climbs to a Month High as Stocks Tumble After US Inflation Rose at a Higher Than Expected Pace Last Month
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Up US$22.70; Settles at US$1,875.50 per Ounce
MT
Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.41% Higher at $1871.50 -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for June delivery gained $26.10 per troy ounce, or 1.41% to $1871.50 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 20, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $22.70 or 1.23%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 8.26% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.71% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Down 0.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 8.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 1.56%

--Year-to-date it is up $44.00 or 2.41%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1414ET

