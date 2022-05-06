Log in
Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.47% Lower at $1881.20 -- Data Talk

05/06/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for May delivery lost $28.10 per troy ounce, or 1.47% to $1881.20 this week


--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $7.20 or 0.38%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $14.20 or 0.76% over the last two sessions

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Off 7.79% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.28% from its 52-week low of $1721.50 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Rose 2.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $1784.90 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 8.30% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Year-to-date it is up $53.70 or 2.94%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1402ET

