       XAUUSD

GOLD
Comex Gold Ends the Week 1.54% Higher at $1810.00 -- Data Talk

07/09/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Gold for July delivery gained $27.40 per troy ounce, or 1.54% to $1810.00 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending May 21, 2021

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Today it is up $10.40 or 0.58%

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 11.77% from its 52-week high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Up 7.89% from its 52-week low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Rose 0.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.31% from its 2021 settlement high of $1952.70 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Up 7.89% from its 2021 settlement low of $1677.70 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Off 11.77% from its record high of $2051.50 hit Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

--Month-to-date it is up 2.21%

--Year-to-date it is down $83.10 or 4.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 1402ET

All news about GOLD
02:09pUPDATE : Gold Rises on a Weaker Dollar Despite Higher Bond Yields as Bond Rally ..
MT
02:03pComex Gold Ends the Week 1.54% Higher at $1810.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Ends Up US$10.40; Settles at US$1,810.60 per Ounce
MT
01:37pSTELLANTIS N  : in lithium supply deals with California, German firms -sources
RE
12:42pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs, US Stocks Climb, Led by Financials
MT
11:38aGold set for best week in 7 as Delta variant threatens economic recovery
RE
10:56aPremiums dip, demand lacklustre across major hubs
RE
09:40aNo bids for over 70% of Indian coal mines up for auction
RE
09:08aGold Edges Up on a Weaker Dollar Despite Higher Bond Yields as Bond Rally Fad..
MT
08:48aRBC Says Supply Tightness Drives Met Coal Above $200/t FOB Australia
MT
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral